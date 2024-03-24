MNS adds to dilemma for Nashik LS seat

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 21

While tremendous efforts are being made by the Shiv Sena’s Shinde group and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has jumped into the fray. After meeting with Amit Shah, it became clear that MNS would join the Maha Yuti. Also, a demand has been made by the MNS for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat in the meeting of district presidents and other office bearers from across the state, held in Mumbai on Thursday, March 21. It is reported that Raj Thackeray has told the office bearers that efforts are being made in this regard. Due to this, there is a possibility that the number of aspiring candidates will increase.

The Nashik Lok Sabha seat was held by the BJP when the party was in alliance with the Shiv Sena. Later the seat was given to the Shiv Sena and it is still with them. In the changed political conditions in the state, and with the split in Shiv Sena, the BJP has now begun to demand this seat. Meanwhile, the party leader and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan came to Nashik, met up with all the aspiring candidates and understood the political situation. He is known to have said that although the seat of Nashik is currently with Shiv Sena, it will be discussed at a senior level to be given to BJP again. Meanwhile, local aspirants and office bearers of BJP went to Mumbai to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The tussle is on for the allotment of seats as the Shinde group is not ready to leave this seat. According to them, since the existing MP Hemant Godse is of Shiv Sena, they will not withdraw the claim on the Nashik Lok Sabha seat.

To add to the confusion, in the middle of this tug-of-war between the BJP and Shiv Sena, the MNS has also claimed the Nashik seat, which was discussed in the Mumbai meeting. Gudi Padwa rally of MNS and Lok Sabha Elections were discussed in it too. Raj Thackeray says that the picture will be clear in the next two to three days.

Shiv Sena's Shinde group currently holds the only Lok Sabha seat in North Maharashtra and is opposed to giving it up to the BJP. This was discussed in the party's meeting held on Thursday, March 21.

MNS president Raj Thackeray had more influence in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. Because of this, there is an insistence to leave the seat of Nashik for the MNS. In this regard, efforts are being made. Earlier, MNS had contested all the elections independently.