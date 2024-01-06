MNS agitates demanding traps for leopards

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 6

There has been an increase in the number of leopards in residential colonies on Jaibhawani Road, Vadner Road, Pimpalgaon Khamb, and others. Alleging that the Forest Department is not patrolling at night, the city wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) conducted night patrolling at Jaibhawani Road, Lonkar Mala, and surrounding residential colonies. The party workers have demanded that the number of traps, and cameras should be increased.

According to the party workers, CCTV footage showed a leopard hunting a cat at Jaibhawani Road. Reports of continuous leopard sightings in the Jaibhawani Road have spread extreme fear among the residents. Due to this, the residents are afraid to go out on morning and evening walks. Children are afraid to go outside to play in the evenings and shopkeepers have begun to close their shops early. Alleging that the Forest Department is ignoring repeated demands to increase night patrolling, and the number of traps, cameras, and cages, the MNS office bearers patrolled with sticks and torches in places where leopards were suspected to have roamed. MNS office bearers are wondering whether the Forest Department is waiting for an untoward incident to occur before any action.

City party organiser Adv Nitin Pandit has said that MNS will patrol in protest till the Forest Department takes over the duty. State executive member of the party Shashi Choudhari, district vice president Nitin Dhanapune, Aditya Kulkarni, Anup Lokhande, and resident Priyal Singh participated in the protest.