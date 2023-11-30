MNS blackens English signboards in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 30

The city wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) took an aggressive stance in the city to protest against the fact that many shops have not put up signboards in Marathi or Devnagari script despite the court order. Party workers broke English signboards on some shops on College Road and Gangapur Road. A strong agitation was carried out by spraying black colour on some signboards and warning the shopkeepers.

In the background of the expiration of the deadline for Marathi signboards, MNS organised a strong protest in front of the shops in the city where Marathi signboards have not yet been put up. In the rally that was taken out from College Road, the English signboards on some shops were blackened by a spray to protest. Some party workers even painted black on the names of the shops and warned the shopkeepers to put up Marathi signboards. Slogans were raised that there must be Marathi signboards in Maharashtra.

A strict warning was given by the party workers that all the businessmen and establishments of the city should put up signboards in Marathi, else the next agitation will be more aggressive in MNS style. State general secretary and former mayor Ashok Murtadak, state vice president Parag Shintre, district president Ankush Pawar, city president Sudam Kombde, state president of MNS Kamgar Sena Salim Sheikh, vice president Manoj Ghodke, state vice president women’s wing Sujata Dere, Namdev Patil, Amit Gangurde, Sanjay Deore, Milind Kamble along with other party workers were present in large numbers.

Intervention by police

The MNS agitation started on College Road and signboards on some shops were blackened. However, by then, a police van arrived. Some party workers left for Gangapur Road, while the Police detained some of the protestors for a while and released them.

