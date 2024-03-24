MNS chief to perform Aarti at Kalaram Temple

Party’s anniversary programme will be held in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 22

The establishment anniversary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be celebrated in Nashik on March 9. During the public rally, the party chief, Raj Thackeray, will clarify his position on whether he will join the Maha Yuti or contest the Lok Sabha elections separately. Notably, after Raj Thackeray's arrival in Nashik, he will go to Shri Kalaram temple and perform Aarti on March 8. In the background of the Lok Sabha elections, political activities have gained notable momentum. Meanwhile, there is talk that Raj Thackeray will join hands with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. During the Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) convention in Nashik, MP Sanjay Raut, was asked whether he would invite MNS to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He avoided giving a direct answer and said that he has appealed to all those who want to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, to come together.

Similar discussions about Raj joining the Maha Yuti have also been doing rounds. Hence, it is expected that Raj Thackeray will clarify his role in the anniversary meeting.

Raj Thackeray will come to Nashik on March 7 itself, to attend meetings and discussions. More meetings with office bearers from across the state are scheduled for March 8. Anniversary meeting will be held at Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Hall in Bhabha Nagar on March 9. Keeping in mind the possible crowd for this meeting, seating arrangements will be made in the auditorium area. Also, the city president of MNS Sudam Kombde said that a screen will be installed there.

Meanwhile, the State Vice President of the party and the chief of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency Kishor Shinde, and the Deputy Chief of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency Ganesh Satpute are on a two-day visit to Nashik on Sunday and Monday and will hold preparatory meetings.

Many political leaders will join the party in the presence of Raj Thackeray. Presently preparations for this anniversary programme are going on and meetings are going on in the city and rural areas. Raj Thackeray is going to visit Shri Kalaram temple on March 8 and perform Aarti.

- Sudam Kombde, City President, MNS