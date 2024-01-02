MNS protests cine actors promoting online gambling

Nashik, Dec 30

The students’ wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a protest against cinema actors for promoting gutkha and online gambling. The MNS has alleged that in the era of social media, cinema actors are misguiding the young generation by glamorizing gambling and gutkha via advertisements. As a result, many youth have become debt-ridden. These gambling advertisements appear in every mobile app. So the youth gets attracted and invests in it. But while playing online, they lose their money and get into financial trouble. Due to this, they face mental stress. MNS activists have demanded that the government ban such apps and also ban these advertisements.

State Vice President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena Sandeep Bhawar, office bearers Shashikant Chaudhari, Umesh Bhoi, Bajirao Mate, Manoj Govardhan, Nitin Dhanapune, Lalit Wagh, Akshay Kombade, Meghraj Navale, Deepak Borade, Shivam Adhav, Ajinkya Deore and others were present.

Photo 30 MNS