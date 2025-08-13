MNS, Shiv Sena UBT to March from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground in Nashik Demanding Probe Into Honeytrap Case

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will jointly organise a protest march on September 12 from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, demanding an investigation into the honey-trap case, as well as action on increasing crime, MD drugs, cocaine smuggling, robberies, and crimes against women. The announcement was made at a joint press conference by MNS State General Secretary Dinkar Patil and the District Chief of SS (UBT), DG Suryawanshi.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Two Tankers Seized for Dumping Chemicals in Digha Drains.

MNS State President Salim Shaikh, District Chief Ankush Pawar, Metropolitan Chief Sudam Kombade, Sujata Dere, and Metropolitan Chief of SS(UBT) Prathamesh Gite, along with other office-bearers, were present. The march will also raise issues such as water shortages, contaminated water supply, poor road qual-ity, potholes, shortage of medicines in civic hospitals, failing waste management, problems caused by gas pipeline works, contracts being awarded again to blacklisted contractors, audits of the Smart City and Kumbh Mela projects, agricultural issues in the district, pending farm loan waivers, and crop insurance scams.

22 Meetings Planned

From August 14 to Sept 10, 22 division-wise meetings will be held to mobilise office-bearers and supporters. Meetings are scheduled in Nashik East and Nashik Road on August 14, Nashik East and Panchavati on August 15, Nashik West and Cidco on August 17, Nashik West and Satpur on August 18, Nashik Central and East on August 19, and Nashik Central and West on August 20.

Allegations of Changing Ward Boundaries

Dinkar Patil alleged that the ward boundaries for the municipal elections were changed for political advantage, rather than adhering to proper procedures, which he claimed resulted in injustice to ordinary voters.