Mock Drill Held at KTHM College, Nashik to Test Emergency Response After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry asked all states to conduct mock drills to test emergency preparedness in public areas. These mock drills are practice exercises that create a real-life-like situation, helping authorities and citizens learn how to respond during emergencies such as terror attacks or disasters.

In Nashik, the mock drill was held at KTHM College on Tuesday. While the drill was scheduled to begin at 4 PM across the country, it started half an hour late in Nashik, around 4:30 PM, and lasted for 39 minutes.

The drill involved the police, fire brigade, medical teams, and other emergency response agencies. It demonstrated how agencies coordinate during a crisis and how quickly rescue and recovery efforts can begin. The drill showed procedures for handling panic, securing the area, and rescuing victims.

A large crowd gathered at the college to watch the mock drill. Citizens were curious and attentive, observing how emergency systems work during such critical situations.

After the drill, Nashik District Collector spoke with the agencies involved. He asked them to submit a detailed report and also suggested reviewing the entire operation to see how it could have been completed in less time.

Although the drill successfully raised awareness and tested the city's emergency response, the delay in starting it has led to some questions about coordination and punctuality. Still, the event was a valuable step in preparing Nashik to face real-time threats with better readiness.