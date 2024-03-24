More mechanisms needed to dispose of used sanitary pads!

Yogesh More

Nashik, Mar 7

Though sanitary napkins have proved as a boon for women, ending the unwanted practice of washing and drying their menstrual clothes every month, women from both rural and urban localities are still facing the problem of appropriately disposing these sanitary napkins. There is a need for more disposal mechanisms for used sanitary pads.

Women in rural areas often dispose of the used pads by burying them or dumping in open places owing to inadequate dustbins at homes or schools, and due to stigma around menstruation. Meanwhile, women in urban areas have to dispose of them in the garbage-collecting vehicles of local governing bodies. Notably, waste pickers in both rural and urban areas are at the receiving end as some people even avoid wrapping the pad properly, they just throw it with their dry waste. This poses a health hazard to waste pickers.

Many corporate offices have installed incinerator machines for women employees but the problem exists for homemakers

"The local governing bodies should make separate arrangements in the garbage collecting vehicles to dispose the used sanitary pads. Women should be made aware of how to wrap the used pads properly. For the entire year, the civic body continuously appeals to segregate the wet and dry waste. But has never made separate arrangements or made efforts to spread awareness for proper disposal. Corporate offices have incinerators, why don't the authorities make efforts to increase disposal mechanisms for homemaker women," said Sukhada Mistry, a former employee of an IT firm.

In the solid waste management rules by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it is said that sanitary waste should be wrapped securely as and when generated in the pouches provided by the brand owners or a suitable wrapping.

Info-

Lack of awareness for menstrual cups

Menstrual cups can be a better option for sanitary pads. They can save costs for all. The sanitary pads generate a lot of non-degradable waste. Notably, menstrual cups are environment-friendly and do not contribute to pollution. Moreover, menstrual cups are hygienic and safe. They are convenient and comfortable. However, there is a lack of awareness about the use of menstrual cup.

Quotes

We have a separate dustbin in every bell-van to collect the used sanitary pads. We appeal to women to wrap them properly in paper or pack them into paper bags, they should be handed seperately to the employees appointed on the bell-van. The used sanitary pads often get mixed with dry and wet waste. Though we have an incinerator at our manure project, it takes a lot of effort to segregate the pads mixed with the dry and wet waste.

-Dr Avesh Palod, Director, Solid and Waste Management, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Women should be aware of benefits of the menstrual cups. They cause no harm. They can also be used during physical activities, such as sports, work, or travel, without any discomfort or restriction. When disposing of used sanitary pads is posing a hazard of pollution, women can help to reduce the pollution. The hazard of disposing of used sanitary pads has become so grave that it is possible that at one point the government can ban the production of sanitary pads.

- Dr Nivedita Pawar, Gynaecologist.

Improper sanitary napkin disposal generates a huge amount of non-biodegradable waste that pollutes the environment. Moreover, it poses health risks to rag-pickers and others handling the waste. The solution to this is using eco-friendly napkins made of organic material and by installing incinerators that can burn the used pads safely and efficiently without emitting harmful gases.

- Ankit Naresh Agrawal,

Founder, Hygiecare Innovations Private Limited

It is not that women do not know how to dispose of used sanitary napkins. The problem is that there are no adequate arrangements made by the local governing bodies. Considering the total population of the city, the number of used sanitary napkins being dumped in the city is large. This is also the cause of generating pollution. Using menstrual cups can be a great option in regards to cost and ease of use. In regards to women’s hygiene, vaccination for cervical cancer is also important. The number of vaccines varies for each age group. The number of deaths by cervical cancer is equal to the number of deaths in road accidents. Women should take every possible care of their hygiene.

- Dr Ranjit Joshi, Gynaecologist