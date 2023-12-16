Mosquito breeding site found in Bhabha Nagar

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 16

A campaign has been undertaken to prevent dengue and malaria by Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Malaria department in the East Division. Penal action was taken against two construction professionals after finding a mosquito breeding site in the Bhabha Nagar area.

Dengue is on the rise in the city and the number of patients is increasing, hence the municipal health department has taken special precautions. Punitive action is being taken against those who have premises with dengue breeding places. According to the Malaria Department of East Division, due to detection of mosquito breeding places, KBLS properties in Wadala Naka area of Bhabha Nagar were fined to Rs 5,000 and Morya Constructions at Mumbai Naka were fined to Rs 2,000.

The inspection is being carried out under the guidance of medical officer Dr Tanaji Chavan, and biologist Dr Nitin Rawate by supervisor Kishore Pagar, Girish Choudhari, Malaria department head Mahendra Kamble, Ramesh Nimbore, technical officer Nitin Ahire, ward supervisor Kundan Badade, Vicky Korde, Sachin Landge and other employees of the Malaria department.