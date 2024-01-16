Mountaineer climbs Kalsubai in just 38.14 minutes

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 16

Tanaji Kekare has set a new record by climbing the Kalsubai peak, which is famous as Maharashtra's Everest, in just 38 minutes and 14 seconds. Kalsubai is the highest peak in Maharashtra and its height is 1646 meters above sea level and approximately 900 meters above the base of Bari village. Ladders are mounted on the hard rocks. So it usually takes two to three hours to climb this peak. However, Tanaji, who is the leading mountaineer of the Maharashtra Rangers organisation, managed to beat the previous record.

This activity was implemented on the occasion of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti. Climbing the peak in the Sahyadri range in the west of Akole taluka in Ahmednagar district is a great challenge for mountaineers. The climb was planned by the Maharashtra Rangers organisation, a pioneer in the field of mountaineering. Tanaji and the team stayed at Bari Village on January 11, all set to climb the peak the next morning. Tanaji Kekare has acquired a gold medal in basic and advanced rock climbing training. He is a resident of Ambewadi village and also works as an experienced trek guide.