MPCL inauguration, auction held amid enthusiasm

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 18

Twelve teams have participated in the Malegaon Premier Cricket League (MPCL) Neo Box Cricket Competitions. Great excitement is likely to be experienced in these competitions. The inauguration of this league was held in presence of Ravi Agrawal, President, Nirvan Group and BB Chandak, Vice President, Lokmat Media Group. Auction of players was also held on the occasion.

The release of MPCL Neo Box Cricket Cup, and T Shirts was done using drones on January 12 at 6 pm.

The auction process for this cricket league, organised at Ameya Lawns, started with lighting the lamp by sponsor of the event Ravi Agrawal, President, Nirvan Group along with BB Chandak, Vice President, Lokmat Media Group.

Project Chairman Amol Tapadia, Yogesh Modi, Vivek Agrawal, Amol Dusane, Amit Sanghavi, Pravin Salecha, Yash Surana, Gaurav Kapadia were present on the occasion. One lakh points were given to the owners of all 12 teams respectively.

This competition is going to be held on January 26, 27 and 28.

Following are the 12 teams:

Nirvan Cluster

Team Owner - Ravi Agrawal, Omi Jawhar, Jayesh Jawhar, Gaurav Sharma, Raghu Parekh, Sameer Chaudhary, Siddhant Mehta, Varun Loya, Daksh Pahade, Gaurav Kapadia.

SND Warriors

Team Owner - Gokul Dusane, Krushna Sonawane, Amol Dusane, Rushikesh Gaikwad, Srinandan Maharu, Akshay Patni, Saurabh Jadhav, Akshay Nanavati, Ujwal Gurwan, Govind Parekh.

Santians International School

Team Owner - Ajay Mama Mandavewala, Amrut Maheshwari, Pushkar Pawar, Vikram Sanklecha, Ameet Loya, Devesh Kourani, Sumeet Jain, Utkarsh Kankaria, Khushal Mandavewala, Kailas Mundada.

Shri Paras Super Kings

Team Owner - Prashant Modi, Muktesh Somani, Yash Modi, Yash Loya, Shubham Jawhar, Suraj Mane, Sudarshan Kakani, Lucky Gaba, Bharat Jaju, Utkarsh Dusane.

Panchganga Riders

Team Owner - Nikhil Dashpute, Yuvraj Bhavsar, Akshay Fuldeore, Pranav Fuldeore, Akshay Kothari, Manav Ahire, Ankur Agrawal, Amit Duggad, Harkaram Saran, Dharmendra.

Rajdhani Royals

Team Owner - Sanjay Fatnani, Chirag Shah, Abhinandan Maharu, Sunny Devyani, Gulshan Talreja, Shanu Gandhi, Darshan Tejwani, Vishal Modi, Gini Goba, Rohan Bhamre.

MB Strikers

Team Owner - Saurabh Lodha, Mehul Gandhi, Saurabh Lodha, Rishabh Lodha, Viju Devyani, Vipul Agrawal, Jeet Patel, Rishi Merchant, Abhishek Patil, Gaurav Wadera.

Rajdhani Titans

Team Owner - Rajesh Nagpal, Amit Gore, Hitesh Bhosale, Hritik Loya, Deepak Potdar, Siddhant Wagh, Dr Rishi Deore, Manthan Shah, Nilesh Kucheria, Bhavesh Kohar.

Hotel Niwant Fighters

Team Owner - Dinesh Ahire, Brij Parekh, Anish Kucheria, Sengal Sir, Suresh Sharma, Suyesh Shah, Aniket Pagare, Nikhil Bachhav, Shreyansh Chordia, Jatin Devyani.

Krushna Thunders

Team Owner - Praveen Mahajan, Varad Pagare, Darshan Tapdia, Dinesh Deo, Manish Bahate, Vishal Magar, Vimal Jain, Adesh Pagar, Rakesh Bhamre, Rishikesh Bilskar.

Aram Super Nine

Team Owner - Vishal Modi, Sanket Ahire, Digvijay Patil, Siddhant Lodha, Aditya Amin, Kushal Kalantri, Sandeep Mama, Atul Pahade, Shubham Vispute, Shubham Bachchav.

SS Champions

Team Owner - Akshay Ostwal, Vishal Mundada, Hanuman Saran, Shekhar Agrawal, Vijay Malu, Yuvraj Pawar, Bhushan Hiray, Rishabh Shah, Ajit Gandhi, Sanket Sankalecha.