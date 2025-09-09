Mumbai-Nagpur Highway: Car Catches Fire on Samruddhi Highway in Sinnar; No Casualties Reported

A car was completely destroyed by fire on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway near Dushingpur in Sinnar taluka, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. The incident occurred around 6 am on Monday, September 8, when smoke started billow-ing out of the vehicle, prompting the driver to pull over. The fire spread rapidly, but both occupants safely exited the vehicle before the flames engulfed it.

Ramsingh Gusinge (38), a resident of Sauvangi Harsul, was travelling in his car (MH20-HB-5264) with his friend Mobin Shaikh from Chhatra-pati Sambhajinagar towards Mumbai. The vehicle's clutch suddenly malfunctioned near channel number 543 in the Dushingpur area, forcing Gusinge to stop by the roadside.

When the two got out of the car to inspect it, they saw smoke begin to billow out from the engine panel and within moments, the vehicle burst into flames. The two men quickly moved away from the vehicle, avoiding injury. The control room at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar informed toll plazas at Shirdi and Gonde Sinnar, following which an ambulance and a fire tender rushed to the scene.

However, by the time emergency services arrived, the car was completely gutted. A report was filed at the Wavi police station, and further in-vestigation is underway.