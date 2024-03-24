Murtuza contributes unbeaten 107 in Nashik's victory

Nashik, Mar 12

Nashik defeated Glory Sports Club by 41 runs in the fourth league match of the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s Senior State Invitational T-20 Cricket Tournament in Pune. Captain Murtuza Trunkwala, who hit an unbeaten 107 off just 59 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes, registered a remarkable contribution to the victory. Left-arm spinner Tanmay Shirode also bagged three wickets.

Batting first, Nashik scored 175 for three in 20 overs. Murtuza Trunkwala was supported by Yasser Sheikh, who scored 30 runs. Chasing 176 runs for victory, the Nashik bowlers managed to beat Glory Sports Club by scoring 134 for five wickets and registered their third win. Left-arm spinner Tanmay Shirode bagged three wickets while Krishna Kedar and Prateek Tiwari picked one wicket each.

Brief Scoreboard -

Nashik vs Glory Sports Club - Nashik won the toss and batted first.

Nashik - 175 for three (20 overs)

Glory Sports Club - 134 for five (20 overs)

Photo

12 Murtuza