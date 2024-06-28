Nashik: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies at School After Fainting Due to Mobile Tower Radiation

An 11-year-old sixth-grade student passed away from dizziness while at school. Following a complaint by the parents regarding a mobile tower on the school premises, the Education Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has acknowledged the incident and announced plans to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Divya Tripathi, a resident of Jagtapnagar in Untwadi area, went to school on Tuesday morning feeling unwell. While seated, she complained of dizziness and subsequently lost consciousness, falling from her seat. The school promptly notified Divya's parents about her condition. Her father, Pratesh Tripathi, and teacher Chaitali Chandratre rushed her to the District Government Hospital for medical attention. However, after examination, doctors pronounced her deceased.

Following the tragic incident involving Divya's death, parents have voiced concerns about the presence of three mobile towers on the school building. They believe that the electromagnetic waves emitted from these towers are affecting the students' health. In response to this incident, parents of other students approached the school, demanding the removal of the mobile towers. They argue that having mobile towers on the school premises poses risks and inconveniences to the students.

