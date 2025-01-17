Nashik: 1200 CCTV Cameras to Be Installed Under Smart City Campaign by March

Nashik City is gearing up to enhance safety and security with the installation of 1200 CCTV cameras under the Smart City's "Safe Nashik" campaign. The installation work, being carried out by BSNL, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by the end of March. Starting April 1, major roads and squares in the city will come under CCTV surveillance, which is also expected to improve traffic discipline.

The initiative to install CCTV cameras has been a key aspect of Nashik's Smart City Mission, aimed at making the city safer and more livable alongside improving roads, water, and sewerage systems. Initially, 850 cameras were planned for installation, but following a demand from the Nashik Police Commissionerate, the number was increased to 1200. The Police Commissioner has also suggested the need for an additional 3500 cameras to cover the entire city comprehensively.

The project faced delays due to initial funding issues after the central government transferred funds to MahaIT, which was tasked with implementing the project. However, the installation work gained momentum after intervention from the Union Urban Development Ministry. Currently, 55% of the work has been completed, and the remaining 45% will be finished by March-end, according to BSNL.

Once operational, these CCTV cameras will be integrated with the police control room for efficient monitoring. The cameras are equipped with advanced number plate reading technology, enabling the authorities to issue online challans to traffic rule violators. This move is expected to strengthen traffic management and discourage violations.

Sumant More, CEO of the Smart City Mission, emphasized that the system will be fully functional by April, allowing the police to use it effectively to maintain law and order in Nashik. The initiative is a significant step toward enhancing safety and security in the city.