Nashik: 14 People Duped of Rs 8.25 Lakh Through Fake Gas Connection Messages

Cyber criminals have scammed 14 people in and around Nashik by sending fake messages in the name of MNGL (Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited), cheating them out of Rs 8.25 lakh in total.

According to the Cyber Police, these fraudsters are sending fake messages through WhatsApp, asking users to click on suspicious links or download an APK file (a type of app file). Once installed, this file gives the thieves access to the victim’s phone and bank details.

Shockingly, the messages include real customer details such as MNGL customer numbers, gas bill amounts, and city names, making them look completely genuine. The scam has come to light after several citizens complained of money being withdrawn from their accounts.

Police Inspector Subhash Dhawale, in charge of the Cyber Police Station, has released a video warning the public against clicking on unknown links or downloading files from such messages.

Another Scam: Fake Mahavitaran Job Site

The cyber police also revealed that scammers have created a fake website using the name of Mahavitaran, advertising false job opportunities. Mahavitaran has officially clarified that the job post is fraudulent and has urged people not to trust such advertisements.

Police Advisory

Cyber police have appealed to citizens to:

Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading APK files

Verify messages claiming to be from service providers

Report any suspicious messages to the Cyber Police



Authorities are continuing their investigation and have urged the public to stay alert and spread awareness to prevent further cyber fraud.