Nashik: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Four-Wheeler Rams Bike Near Jatra Chowk

A 16-year-old girl tragically lost her life in a road accident in Nashik on Thursday evening (May 23) after a four-wheeler hit the bike she was riding with her father. The accident occurred near the Benchmark Building on Nandur Link Road, while they were returning home after grocery shopping.

The deceased has been identified as Anushka Shantaram Nimse, a resident of Nandur, Kamalwadi, Sambhajinagar Road. She was riding pillion on her father Shantaram Pundalik Nimse’s two-wheeler (MH 15 BR 3545) after shopping in the Konarknagar area.

According to police, while they were riding past the Benchmark Building near Jatra Chowk, a white four-wheeler came from behind and hit their two-wheeler with force. The impact caused both Anushka and her father to fall off the bike. The driver of the four-wheeler fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Shantaram Nimse suffered injuries to his shoulder, waist, and head, while Anushka sustained serious injuries to her head, arms, and legs. Despite medical efforts, Anushka died while undergoing treatment.

The entire accident was captured on CCTV, and the police are now searching for the driver of the vehicle involved. The incident has created shock and sadness in the local area.

Anushka is survived by her parents and younger sister. What was supposed to be a simple grocery trip turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for the Nimse family.