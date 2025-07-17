Nashik: 16 Year Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Hostel

Nashik Suicide News: A 16-year-old student preparing for the NEET exam died by suicide at a private hostel in Nashik on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The student, identified as Dnyaneshwari Sanjay Kshirsagar, was a resident of Ahilyanagar district. She had been living in a private hostel for girls located in the Gaurav Park building near Tibetan Market in the Sarkarwada area.

She had moved to Nashik two months ago to attend a private coaching class for NEET preparation. She was also studying in Class 11 with science as her stream. Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta. Other students and the hostel owner found her unconscious and rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said no suicide note was found at the scene. The reason behind the suicide is not known yet. A report has been filed, and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525