Nashik: 17-Year-Old Gaming Influencer Targeted in Murder-Kidnap Attempt Over Gaming ID

A shocking attempt to murder a teenage gaming streamer from Uttar Pradesh was foiled by the swift action of a Beat Marshal in Nashik on Friday morning. The 17-year-old boy, Saurabh Maurya, who has over 8 lakh followers on social media, was allegedly targeted by his own followers who attempted to kidnap and kill him to gain access to his gaming ID.

The incident occurred around 8 am under the Kannamwar Bridge near Dwarka. According to the complaint registered at Bhadrakali Police Station, Saurabh had recently come to Nashik for the first time. He has been staying in Vasai, Palghar, with his friend Sahil Sheikh for the past month.

On Friday, three suspects who had been following Saurabh on social media lured him into a rickshaw and brought him under the bridge. One of the attackers held a sharp weapon to his neck and demanded access to his gaming account, which had made him financially successful.

Fortunately, Beat Marshal Santosh Akad and his colleague Azharuddin Inamdar, who were patrolling the area, noticed the suspicious activity. “I saw someone holding a weapon to the boy’s neck. Without a moment’s delay, I caught the attacker’s hand and pushed the weapon away. My colleague caught another suspect while I pinned down the remaining two. If we had been even a minute late, the boy could have lost his life,” said Akad.

The police have taken three people into custody and registered a case of attempted murder. Preliminary investigation suggests the motive was jealousy and a desire to take control of the victim’s popular gaming ID to gain online fame.

The Nashik police have praised the quick thinking of the Beat Marshals, whose timely action saved the life of the young boy. Further investigation is underway.