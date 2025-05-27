Nashik: 19-Year-Old Youth Killed in Shivajinagar After Allegedly Proposing to Accused’s Sister

A 19-year-old youth, Naseem Shah, was brutally murdered on Dutt Mandir Road in Shivajinagar, Satpur around 9 PM on Sunday (May 26). The reason behind the attack was allegedly a proposal made by Naseem to a suspect’s sister.

The deceased, Naseem, was a resident of Karbon Naka, Shivajinagar. According to police, he was walking towards Karbon Naka via Dutt Mandir Road when he was stopped by Aditya Waghmare and three others. The group confronted him, saying, "Are you proposing to my sister?", and then began beating him up.

During the attack, Naseem fell and suffered a serious head injury. Locals rushed him to Civil Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As soon as Gangapur Police were informed, a team reached the crime spot and began a search operation for the accused. The process of registering a case against Aditya Waghmare and his accomplices was ongoing late into the night.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, and further investigation is underway.