Nashik: 2-Year-Old Boy Strangled by 11-Year-Old Cousin; Case Registered

A tragic incident has come to light in Nashik where a two-year-old boy, Veer Boke, was killed by his 11-year-old cousin. The incident, which occurred 11 days ago, only surfaced after the autopsy report revealed the cause of death as strangulation.

Veer Boke, a resident of Lendi Nala, Adgaon Shiwar, was playing outside his house on October 9 when his maternal cousin, Chetan, saw him eating soil. Angered, Chetan hit the child, causing Veer to fall and hit his head on a stone. Veer, already unwell, began crying loudly.

Instead of calming him down, Veer’s 11-year-old cousin, in a misguided attempt to stop his crying, strangled him. Within minutes, Veer collapsed and stopped moving. In a state of panic, Chetan called out to neighbors, and the family rushed home. Veer was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Initially, a case of sudden death was registered at Adgaon police station. However, the post-mortem report later revealed that Veer had died from strangulation, not natural causes. Upon further investigation by the police, the 11-year-old cousin admitted to his actions that led to Veer's death.

A case has now been registered against the boy for causing the death of his cousin. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mayur Nikam is leading the investigation into this heartbreaking case.