Nashik: 21 Rural Students Secure Government Jobs Through SNF Library Initiative

A remarkable achievement, 21 children who benefited from the Social Networking Forum (SNF) library initiative have recently secured government jobs, a milestone in the ongoing efforts to empower rural students. SNF, a social group dedicated to helping village and tribal students, has been creating libraries and providing guidance and books for competitive exams. Over the last five years, 91 students from these libraries have successfully landed government positions, a testament to the power of education and support.

In the past four years alone, 70 students from tribal and rural areas have achieved their dream of securing government jobs through SNF’s initiative. This positive change is helping to uplift the economic and social status of rural communities, proving that with access to proper resources, children from remote areas can excel just as much as their city counterparts.

The contribution of these children and their families has been crucial, and SNF is celebrating the fruits of their efforts. This initiative shows how a simple concept, like village libraries, can bring about a significant impact. Congratulations to the selected students, including Nirmala Borse, Prakash Borse, Tukaram Pawar, and many more, who are now an inspiration to others in their community.

The SNF library movement is truly making a big difference—one book, one student at a time!