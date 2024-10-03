Nashik: 24-Year-Old Tourist Drowns While Swimming at Bhavali Dam

A 24-year-old youth, Atiq Nashir Khan, tragically drowned while swimming in the Bhavali Dam area of Igatpuri Taluka. Khan, a resident of Ashirwad Colony, S.V.P. Mhada, Versova, Mumbai, had come to the dam with three friends for a day of tourism and swimming.

The incident occurred when Khan entered the water and was swept away by the unexpected overflow near the dam. His friends immediately informed the Igatpuri police, explaining that Khan had not anticipated the strong water flow.

Upon receiving the report, local rescue teams, volunteers, and the Igatpuri police launched a search operation. After hours of searching, the operation was successful, and the youth's body was recovered by the afternoon.

The body has been sent to Igatpuri Rural Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Khan and his friends had visited Bhavali Dam on Tuesday morning, hoping to enjoy a swim. Unfortunately, the trip ended in tragedy due to the powerful water currents. Police are now investigating the incident and have issued warnings to the public about the risks of swimming in unfamiliar waters, especially near dams.