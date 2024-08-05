Nashik: 29-Year-Old Engineer Swept Away by Godavari River During Ritual in Ramkund

On Sunday morning, tragedy struck as Yagnesh Pawar, a 29-year-old engineer, was swept away by the rising waters of the Godavari river during a religious ritual. Pawar, who lived in Ozar and was employed in Bhusawal, had traveled to the Ramkund area to participate in a Puja at the Neelkantheshwar Temple.

The incident occurred around eleven o'clock in the morning. Pawar's foot slipped while he was worshiping in the river, causing him to fall into the fast-rising waters. The water level of the Godavari had been rising since early Sunday morning, and by eight o'clock, many devotees had gathered for religious rituals. As the flood situation became apparent, local residents also flocked to the riverbanks, prompting police to deploy security measures.

The Panchvati police, along with traffic police, cordoned off the Godavari riverbed to ensure safety. Despite these precautions, Pawar lost his balance while performing rituals in the Ramkund area after completing his worship at the Neelkantheshwar Temple.

Upon realizing that Pawar had been swept away, rescue teams, including the fire brigade, were called in. Search operations continued till late in the evening but to no avail. Following the incident, security at the Godavari was further tightened. However, the over-enthusiasm of devotees and tourists led to minor mishaps throughout the day.

Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines when near the river, especially during the flood season.