Nashik: 35 Risky Gulmohar Trees to Be Cut Ahead of Monsoon After Fatal Incidents

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Parks Department has decided to cut down 35 dangerous Gulmohar trees along the Satpur ITI Signal to Mauli Lawns road. Out of a total of 48 Gulmohar trees in this stretch, these 35 have been marked as risky due to repeated incidents of tree fall.

In the last three years alone, falling Gulmohar trees have caused the deaths of 10 people and injured nearly 20 others. At least 23 vehicles have also been damaged in such incidents. Concerned citizens have been demanding action for years, especially before the rains, when the risk of tree fall increases significantly.

One of the most shocking recent incidents took place in the Pazar Talao area of Shivajinagar, where a Gulmohar tree fell on a young man returning home from work, killing him on the spot. In another case, a tree fell on a rickshaw near the ITI signal, leading to the death of a woman and the rickshaw driver.

Gulmohar trees, known for their beautiful red flowers, are originally foreign to India and are considered structurally weak. When they reach the age of 10 to 15 years, their branches become prone to breaking, especially during heavy winds and rains. Questions are now being raised as to why the municipality planted so many of these trees around the city in the past.

Previously, Nashik had over 1 lakh Gulmohar trees. Now, with rising safety concerns, the Parks Department has launched a citywide survey to identify dangerous trees in all six municipal divisions. Many of these trees are located close to busy roads, posing a direct threat to motorists and pedestrians.

Citizens are also urging authorities to inspect and remove dangerous Gulmohar trees in other parts of the city before the monsoon begins.