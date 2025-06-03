Nashik: 40-Year-Old Man Killed With Brick in Panchavati, Two Detained Within Hours

The incidences of murders in Nashik continues to raise fear among residents. In yet another shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was killed in Goudwadi, Phule Nagar, on Peth Road in Panchavati around midnight on Sunday. Panchavati Police acted swiftly and detained two suspects within four hours of the crime.

The victim, Sanjay Sase, a resident of Mahalaxmi Chawl, was sitting near a grocery shop opposite Municipal Corporation School No. 56 between 12 and 2 am when the attackers struck him on the head with a brick. Locals rushed to help, but the accused had already fled the scene. Sase died on the spot.

A case has been registered at Panchavati Police Station. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan, and Assistant Commissioner Padmaja Badhe directed officers to ensure immediate arrests. Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad personally visited the crime scene for investigation.

This incident is the latest in a growing list of violent crimes in Nashik. Recent murders have stemmed from revenge, one-sided love, greed, and gang influences. Many fear that even common people are now taking the law into their own hands, using weapons in sudden bursts of violence. The rise in such brutal crimes is raising serious concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement.