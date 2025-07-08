Nashik: 65-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Argument Outside Liquor Shop in Broad Daylight

A 65-year-old man was beaten to death with a wooden stick following an argument between two men outside a country liquor shop near Datt Mandir bus stop in the CIDCO area of Nashik on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place around 12.30 p.m. The deceased has been identified as Ganpat Chandar Ghare, a resident of Untwadi.

According to police, the victim and the accused were consuming alcohol together when a verbal argument broke out. The accused, identified as Sarmod Kol, aged 35 and originally from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly attacked Ghare with a wooden stick, leading to his death.

A video of the incident, recorded by bystanders, has gone viral on social media. No one at the scene reportedly attempted to intervene or alert the police during the altercation.

Ambad police arrested Kol and booked him for murder. Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad visited the spot with a team following the incident. The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

This is the second murder reported in the jurisdiction of Ambad Police Station in less than ten days. On June 28, a man was killed in Swaminagar over a minor dispute.

Police said the situation could have been prevented if bystanders had taken action or informed police when the fight began.