Nashik: 70-Foot Statue of Lord Shriram to be Unveiled at Ramshrishti Udyan in Tapovan

In a significant development for religious tourism in Nashik, a 70-foot statue of Lord Shriram is set to be unveiled at Ramshrishti Udyan in Tapovan. The project, spearheaded by Nashik East Assembly Constituency MLA Rahul Dhikle, was funded with a grant of Rs. 5 crore from the state government’s Ministry of Tourism.

The statue, which stands as a symbol of devotion and culture, is part of a larger plan to attract both devotees and tourists to Tapovan. Known for its rich religious significance, Tapovan is already a destination for pilgrims visiting the holy Goda-Kapila Sangam, the Ram-Lakshman temple, and the site where Sita's nose was cut by Shurpanakha.

Along with the installation of the grand sculpture, the beautification project includes fountains and electric lighting, designed to add aesthetic value and enhance the visitor experience.

Ramshrishti Udyan, located on a five-acre plot developed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission, is set to become a key tourist destination, adding to Nashik’s appeal for both domestic and international visitors.

This new addition is expected to bolster religious tourism, drawing in even more visitors to Nashik, a city already famous for its historical and cultural heritage.