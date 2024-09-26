Nashik: 767 Tribal Villages to Be Transformed Under Central Government Initiative

In a major push for the development of remote tribal areas, 767 villages in Nashik district are set to be transformed under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan. This initiative, approved by the central government, aims to bring holistic development to these neglected regions, enhancing infrastructure, health, education, and livelihoods.

The campaign is expected to roll out in early October and will involve 25 activities across 17 ministries. Each ministry has been tasked with specific goals to be achieved over the next five years, focusing on bridging the gap in social and economic infrastructure for tribal communities. The progress will be monitored through the PM Gatishakti portal, ensuring both physical and financial targets are met.

As part of this initiative, several key facilities will be introduced, including concrete houses, paved roads, clean drinking water, electricity connections, mobile medical units, and Ayushman Bharat health cards. Other efforts include creating marketing centers for tribal goods, improving infrastructure in ashram schools, combating sickle cell anemia, and establishing homestay programs for tourists to boost local economies.

The government has also announced that districts excelling in implementing the campaign will receive awards, further motivating local authorities to work towards sustainable and impactful development.

With this initiative, the long-neglected tribal communities in Nashik are poised for a brighter future, with improved quality of life and better opportunities for growth and progress.