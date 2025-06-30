Nashik Accident: 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Dumper While Cycling to School

Nashik, Maharashtra (June 30, 2025): A 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed on Monday morning after a speeding dumper ran over her while she was cycling to school. The incident occurred in the Nagpur Phata area on the Nashik to Sambhajinagar highway near Chandori village. According to the media reports, the victim was identified as Siddhi Mangesh Lungse, a class seven student at New English School in Chandori. She died on the spot.

According to the reports, the dumper was travelling at high speed when it hit the girl. It then collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. A husband and wife riding the motorbike sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a local hospital.

After the incident, angry villagers gathered at the spot and started a protest. They blocked the road from Chandori to Niphad and asked for strict and quick action against the dumper driver. The protest caused traffic to stop for nearly two to three kilometres. Police came to the spot soon after the crash and tried to calm the people and clear the road.

The area is still tense as people are asking the authorities to act fast to stop such accidents and give justice to the victim.