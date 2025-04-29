Nashik Accident: 29 Devotees Injured After Tempo Overturns Near Daregaon Phata

A tragic road accident occurred near Mohandari junction on the Wani-Nanduri road around 9:15 am on Tuesday, injuring 29 devotees, including five children. The incident took place when a tempo carrying the devotees overturned on a sharp bend near Daregaon Phata.

The devotees, originally from Washim district and currently living in Pathardi area of Nashik, were on their way to the Saptashrungi Fort to fulfill religious vows. They had left in two vehicles, but the tempo lost control on a turn, causing it to overturn.

There were 29 people inside the tempo, including men, women, and children. Local villagers and police teams from Wani and Nanduri quickly reached the accident site to assist the victims. Ambulances rushed the injured to Wani Rural Hospital.

Twelve women and five children aged between two and seven were among the injured. While most suffered minor injuries, five to six devotees are in critical condition with head injuries. They have been shifted to the District Civil Hospital in Nashik for further treatment.

The accident has shocked both the Pathardi and Washim communities. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.