Nashik Accident: 3 Killed After Motorcycle Collides With MSRTC Bus on Taharabad-Satana Road

Nashik Accident News: Three men were killed on Monday when their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Nashik district. The accident took place at Bhanwarpada Phata near Vanoli village on Taharabad-Satana road at around 11 am.

The deceased were identified as Govinda Kalu Pawar, Vikas Jairam Mali, and Roshan Dayaram Mali, all residents of Sukatman village.

According to police, the motorcycle hit the bus, which was traveling from Nandurbar to Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai, after the rider lost control. All three men on the motorcycle died on the spot. Traffic on the stretch was temporarily disrupted.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the incident.