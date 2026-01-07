Nashik Accident: 4 Killed, 6 Women Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision Between Two Cars Near Chachadgaon Toll Plaza

Nashik Accident News: Four people were killed and six women seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Nashik-Peth National Highway at Ambegan village on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was so severe that both vehicles were completely destroyed. According to authorities, the victims were returning from Shirdi, where they had visited the Sai Baba temple in Vapi, Gujarat. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Chachadgaon toll plaza when the two cars collided head-on.

The four deceased were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies were sent to Dindori Rural Hospital. The six injured women were rushed to Nashik Government District Hospital, where four remain in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Local residents and police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. Rescuers had to work extensively to free passengers trapped in the mangled vehicles. The crash briefly disrupted traffic on the highway, but authorities later cleared the wreckage to reopen the road.