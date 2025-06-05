Nashik Accident: 5 Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Bungalow Near Kolhapur Crossing

Five people were killed after a speeding car returning from a wedding ceremony lost control on the Nashik-Kalwan highway and struck a bungalow near Kolhapur crossing on Wednesday night, June 4. The accident occurred at around 10 pm. The family was from Nampur and going to Deola, two others were also injured and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The Bhadan family from Nampur had gone to Nashik for a relative's wedding. While returning to Satana after the ceremony, the driver of the car (No. MH41 BE 5443) lost control of the vehicle. Due to this, the car went straight to Vithoba Shankar Aher's bungalow. The collision was so severe that even a cement pole standing outside the bungalow was bent.

The deceased were identified as Shaila Vasant Bhadan (62), her daughter-in-law Sarla Bhalchandra Bhadan (50) and driver Khaliq Mehmood Pathan (50). Nampur, Satana and Madhavi Metkar (32) and their daughter Triveni Metkar (4). Deola was killed on the spot. Bhalchandra Bhadan (52) Nampur and Utkarsh Metkar (12) Deola was seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital in Nashik after receiving first aid at Kalwan upazila hospital. The deceased were identified as Shaila Bhadan and Madhavi Metkar, while Triveni is Madhavi's daughter. The accident has left Bhadan and Metkar families in a state of shock.