Nashik Accident: 7 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Collides With Bike, Overturns Into Water-Filled Drain

Nashik, Maharashtra (July 17, 2025): A tragic accident occurred near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Vani-Nashik Road in Dindori police station limits around midnight on Wednesday, July 16. An Alto car (MH 04 DY 6642) collided with a motorcycle and overturned into a water-filled roadside drain. Seven people travelling in the car died in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Devidas Pandit Gangurde (28), Manisha Devidas Gangurde (23), both from Sarasale in Dindori tehsil of Nashik district. Others include Uttam Eknath Jadhav (42) and Alka Uttam Jadhav (38), both residents of Koshimbe in Dindori, Dattatray Namdev Waghmare (45) and Anusaya Dattatray Waghmare, age 40, from Devpur in Dindori, and Bhavesh Devidas Gangurde (2) from Sarasale in Dindori.

The victims were returning from a birthday celebration of a relative’s child in Nashik when the accident took place. The Alto car veered off the road and flipped into a drain. Preliminary reports suggest that the victims drowned as water entered their noses and mouths, and they were unable to escape the vehicle.

The injured have been identified as Mangesh Yashwant Kurghade, (25) and Ajay Jagannath Gond (18). Both are residents of Nadge Got village in Jawhar taluka of Palghar district and are currently receiving treatment at Nashik District Hospital.