Nashik Accident: Biker Dies in Fatal Collision with Truck at Pathardi Phata

A tragic road accident occurred at Pathardi Phata on Thursday morning, claiming the life of a 44-year-old biker. The incident took place around 7:30 am on Ambad Link Road when a speeding Eicher truck (MH 15 GV 5542) rammed into a two-wheeler at Janata Sweet Chowk.

The victim, Arun Suresh Rajguru, a resident of Swami Vivekananda Nagar, Makhamalabad, was on his way to work in Ambad MIDC when the truck hit him from behind. The impact threw Rajguru about 60 meters, and he was crushed under the truck’s rear wheel. Despite wearing a helmet, the collision caused severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene. Police have registered a hit-and-run case and are searching for the absconding driver.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who expressed frustration over the lack of traffic police presence at this busy junction. They highlighted the proximity of schools, colleges, and hospitals—just 100 meters from the accident site—emphasizing the need for better traffic management in the area.

The accident caused significant traffic disruption, with vehicles halted in all directions for a prolonged period. This tragedy has raised serious concerns about road safety and the accountability of traffic authorities in ensuring smoother and safer commutes.