Nashik Accident: Mother and Pregnant Daughter Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Truck

Nashik Road Accident News: A mother and her pregnant daughter were killed after being hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road near Muktidham in the Nashik Road area on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. According to the reports, Sunita Bhimrao Waghmare (50) and her daughter Sheetal Premchand Kedare (27) were crossing the road when the accident took place.

Sheetal reportedly had come to her mother’s house for delivery. The truck was moving at high speed from Bytco Point toward the railway goods yard when it struck a car and an auto rickshaw. The driver lost control and hit the mother and daughter.

Both women were taken to Bytco Hospital by people at the spot. Doctors declared Sunita Waghmare dead on Tuesday. Sheetal, who was eight months pregnant, was shifted to a private hospital where her unborn child could not be saved. She died from her injuries on Wednesday morning.

Locals have expressed anger over poor traffic management and the absence of measures to prevent such tragedies. According to the media reports, a case has been registered at Nashik Road police station, and further investigation is underway.