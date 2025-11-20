Nashik Accident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Killed, Three Injured as MSRTC Bus With Brake Failure Rams Into Platform

A tragic incident unfolded at the Sinnar MSRTC depot when a state transport bus suddenly lost control and rammed onto the passenger platform, claiming the life of a nine-year-old boy from Dapur in Sinnar taluka. The bus, scheduled to depart for Devpur on November 19 at 11 am, was being parked around 10:45 am when its brakes reportedly failed. As the driver struggled to stop the vehicle, it surged forward into a group of waiting passengers. Among those struck were Gauri Borhade and her son Adarsh, both from Dapur, along with Vithabai and Dnyaneshwar Bhalerao of Tamkatwadi. All four sustained injuries, and Adarsh was critically hurt. The victims were rushed to Nashik for treatment, but Adarsh succumbed to his injuries en route.

Soon after the mishap, Sinnar police arrived at the depot and took the bus driver into custody. By late evening, officials were still in the process of registering a case of culpable homicide. Tension rose in the area as outraged residents, led by BJP’s Uday Sangle, staged a protest and blocked the Pune highway. Police intervened swiftly to pacify the crowd and ensure that emergency vehicles could pass without obstruction.

Meanwhile, MSRTC announced financial support of ₹10 lakh for the deceased child’s family and confirmed that medical expenses for all injured passengers would be covered. Commuters have now demanded a thorough investigation into how a bus with suspected brake issues was allowed to operate.