Nashik Accident: Truck Carrying Tomatoes Overturns in Pimpalgaon, Road Turns ‘Red’ (Watch Video)

A truck carrying tomatoes from Pimpalgaon Baswant to Vinchur overturned near a service station at Vani Chauphuli on Wednesday evening. The accident took place around 5 PM when the driver, unfamiliar with the road, lost control while reversing the vehicle.

The impact of the accident caused the truck to tilt and topple, spilling hundreds of kilograms of tomatoes onto the road. The entire stretch was soon covered in a thick layer of squashed tomatoes, turning the area into a scene of ‘red mud.’ Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the truck sustained major damage, and the tomato trader suffered significant financial losses.

As the accident occurred on a busy route, traffic was disrupted for several hours. Local authorities deployed cranes and laborers to clear the mess and remove the overturned truck. Commuters and residents gathered at the site, some even collecting the undamaged tomatoes.

A truck carrying tomatoes from Pimpalgaon Baswant to Vinchur overturned near Vani Chauphuli as the driver lost control while reversing. The truck and tomatoes were badly damaged, leaving the road covered in 'red mud.' Laborers and cranes were deployed to clear the mess. pic.twitter.com/qH7EZCFDR5 — Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) February 7, 2025 ">

A truck carrying tomatoes from Pimpalgaon Baswant to Vinchur overturned near Vani Chauphuli as the driver lost control while reversing. The truck and tomatoes were badly damaged, leaving the road covered in 'red mud.' Laborers and cranes were deployed to clear the mess. pic.twitter.com/qH7EZCFDR5— Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) February 7, 2025

Pimpalgaon is one of the largest tomato trading hubs in Maharashtra, and such accidents result in huge financial setbacks for farmers and traders. The incident has once again highlighted the need for proper road awareness and improved safety measures for transport vehicles.

Police officials assisted in managing the situation, ensuring smooth traffic movement after clearing the wreckage. The authorities have urged drivers to be extra cautious while navigating unfamiliar routes to prevent such mishaps in the future.