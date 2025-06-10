Nashik Airport Hits Record High on June 7 With 1,334 Passengers in a Day

June 7 marked a new milestone for Nashik Airport as it recorded the highest number of passengers in a single day — 1,334 flyers. A total of 673 passengers arrived in five flights, while 661 departed, reflecting a growing preference for air travel from the city.

According to airport sources, the recent summer vacation season significantly boosted travel, especially with people returning home in large numbers. The surge was also driven by religious tourism, entrepreneurial travel, and increasing connections to popular tourist destinations.

Flights from Nashik are currently connected to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Goa, Bangalore, Delhi, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, and more than 25 cities across the country. With improved connectivity and consistent demand, a second direct flight to Delhi is also in the final planning stages.

Yearly Growth:

2023–24: 2.42 lakh passengers

2024–25: 3.41 lakh passengers (so far)

Growth: 40.7%



Freight movement has also gone up, with 563 metric tonnes of cargo recorded last year.

In the past, several airlines like Deccan and Jet Airways attempted to operate from Nashik but faced sustainability issues. Later, IndiGo, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, and Star Air began operations. While SpiceJet and Alliance Air eventually withdrew, IndiGo has expanded its services steadily over the past two years and received a strong response.

As preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela begin, there is growing demand to start international and additional domestic routes. Officials and travel industry stakeholders hope more airlines will consider Nashik’s potential and strategic location for further air connectivity.