Nashik Airport Sets Record with 1,146 MT Export in May 2025, Ranks 2nd in Maharashtra for International Cargo

Nashik Airport has set a new record in international cargo export by transporting 1,146 metric tons (MT) of goods in a single month — May 2025. This is the highest-ever cargo export figure for the airport and has placed Nashik 11th in India and 2nd in Maharashtra, after Mumbai, in terms of international cargo movement.

In the previous financial year 2023-24, only 400 MT of cargo was exported. However, in 2024-25, this number jumped significantly to 4,400 MT, showing an elevenfold increase. The recent record of 1,100+ MT in May alone underlines the growing importance of Nashik in the air cargo sector.

The cargo includes fruits, vegetables, flowers, and livestock, mainly sheep, which are exported to Middle Eastern countries and to a smaller extent, Europe. International cargo services from Nashik are handled by HAL and Helcon.

Nashik Airport is increasingly becoming a key hub for exporting perishable agricultural goods, offering farmers and traders quicker access to international markets. This boost in exports is proving to be highly beneficial for the agricultural community, helping them earn better profits and reduce wastage of fresh produce.

On the national level, Delhi tops the chart in cargo exports, followed by Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Nashik stands proudly at the 11th position overall but is second in Maharashtra, showcasing its rapid growth in the cargo sector.