Nashik: Ambad Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Three Arrested, One Absconding

The Ambad Police have uncovered a racket involved in selling counterfeit five hundred rupee notes. Three suspects have been arrested, while one individual remains at large. Police teams have been dispatched to locate the absconding suspect.

The operation was based on information received by Police Officer Sandeep Bhure, who learned that Ashok Anna Pagar, aged 45, from M.P. Mendhi in Sinnar District, Nashik, was planning to introduce fake currency notes. Bhure shared this information with Senior Police Inspector Dilip Thakur and Police Inspector Crime Sunil Pawar. Following this tip, Assistant Police Inspector K.T. Raundle, along with officers Kiran Gaikwad, Sandeep Bhure, Sagar Jadhav, Rahul Jagzap, Ghanshyam Bhoye, Suchit Singh Solunke, Rakesh Patil, Pawan Pardeshi, Mate, Rathod, and Sachin Karanje, set up a trap at Mauli Lawns.

When Pagar arrived at Mauli Lawns, the police detained and searched him, finding thirty fake five hundred rupee notes in his possession. Upon interrogation, Pagar revealed that Hemant Kolhe, Nandkumar Murkute, and Bhanudas Wagh were involved in producing the fake notes at a hotel in Sinnar.

Following this information, the police formed two investigation teams comprising crime detection officers and enforcers. They arrested the suspect Hemant Laxman Kolhe, who is originally from CIDCO but currently resides at Sector No. 10, Anand Niwas, Plot No. 101, First Floor, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from Nashik. Nandkumar Tukaram Murkute, aged 52, from Sanjeevani Hospital, Sonar Galli, Sinnar, Nashik District, was arrested from Sinnar. The fourth suspect, Bhanudas Wagh, from Nandur Shingote, remains at large.

The police are continuing their search for the absconding suspect and investigating whether the fake notes have been circulated in the market.