Nashik: Anti-Narcotics Squad Arrests Two Youths with Mephedrone Worth ₹1.77 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of Nashik city has arrested two youths for selling the dangerous drug Mephedrone, also known as MD. Drugs and other items worth a total of ₹1,77,230 were seized during this major operation.

The action was led by Senior Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, based on a tip-off received through confidential sources. According to the information, two suspects were expected to arrive near the Hanuman Temple on Ambad Link Road to sell Mephedrone.

The accused have been identified as Sahil alias Vivek Anil Gangurde (24) and Amit alias Abhi Nitin Patil (20), both residents of Pawannagar in CIDCO.

Acting swiftly, the squad laid a planned trap and caught the two red-handed. The police recovered 0.95 grams of Mephedrone, valued at ₹45,000, along with mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹1,32,230.

Further investigation is underway to find out more about their drug supply network. The police have appealed to citizens to report any suspicious drug-related activities in their area to help make Nashik a safer place.