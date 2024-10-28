Nashik Assembly Election 2024: Multi-Cornered Contests Set for 15 Constituencies Amidst High-Stakes Battles

With candidates announced across Nashik’s 15 assembly constituencies, the stage is set for multi-cornered contests, including notable three- and four-way battles in most areas. In 11 constituencies, voters will witness fierce competitions involving major parties and independents. High-stakes contests are shaping up in key constituencies like Nashik Central, Nashik East, and Nashik West, where party alliances and rebel candidates bring additional intensity.

In Nashik Central, BJP's Devyani Farande will face Shiv Sena (Ubhata)’s Vasant Gite and Congress rebel Dr. Hemlata Patil in a three-way contest. Similarly, Nashik East sees BJP’s Adv. Rahul Dhikle square off against Ganesh Gite from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar group, in a closely watched race. Nashik West is marked by a four-way competition between BJP’s Seema Hiran, Shiv Sena (Ubhata) rebel Sudhakar Badgujar, MNS’s Dinkar Patil, and Swarajya’s Dashrath Patil.

A prestigious contest unfolds in Yeola between Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (Nationalist Ajit Pawar Group) and Manikrao Shinde from Sharad Pawar's faction, while Deolali hosts a showdown between Saroj Ahire (NCP, Ajit Pawar Group) and Shiv Sena’s Yogesh Gholap. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena Shinde Group) also faces a three-way challenge in Malegaon Outer, with competition from Advaya Hire (Shiv Sena Ubhata) and independent Bandukaka Bachchav.

Other significant contests include:

Sinnar : Adv. Manikrao Kokate (NCP Ajit Pawar Group) vs. Uday Sangle (NCP Sharad Pawar Group)

: Adv. Manikrao Kokate (NCP Ajit Pawar Group) vs. Uday Sangle (NCP Sharad Pawar Group) Nandgaon : Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena Shinde Group) vs. Ganesh Dhatrak (Shiv Sena Ubhata) and independent Sameer Bhujbal

: Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena Shinde Group) vs. Ganesh Dhatrak (Shiv Sena Ubhata) and independent Sameer Bhujbal Dindori : Narahari Jirwal (NCP Ajit Pawar Group) vs. Sunita Charoskar (NCP Sharad Pawar Group) and independent Dhanraj Mahal

: Narahari Jirwal (NCP Ajit Pawar Group) vs. Sunita Charoskar (NCP Sharad Pawar Group) and independent Dhanraj Mahal Chandwad: Nitin Pawar (NCP Ajit Pawar Group) vs. Jiva Pandu Gavit (CPM)

With both Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances announcing candidates, voters in Nashik will have a wide range of choices in an election where local dynamics and factionalism promise an unpredictable outcome.