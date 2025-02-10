Nashik: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested with Fake Indian Documents Showing Pune Addresses; Probe Launched

The Central Crime Branch arrested eight Bangladeshi men on Thursday, February 6, who were working at a construction site within the jurisdiction of the Adgaon police station. They are in police custody until Monday, February 10. The interrogation revealed that the fake Indian documents in their possession had addresses of villages in the Pune district.

It was recently discovered that Bangladeshis were issued birth certificates in Malegaon, raising concerns for the administration. In response, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik ordered an investigation to find out if illegal Bangladeshi migrants were working in the city under false identities. The Central Crime Branch conducted a four-day undercover operation at a construction site before setting a trap and arresting Suman Ghazi (27), Abdullah Mandal (30), Shaheen Mandal (23), Lasel Shantar (23), Asad Mulla (30), Alim Mandal (32), Alamin Sheikh (22), and Mosin Mulla (22). Police are now interrogating them for further details. The seized Indian documents list addresses from villages in Pune. A police team has been sent to Pune to verify these details, informed Inspector Sachin Khairnar.

The contractor responsible for supplying the labourers is also being questioned by the police.