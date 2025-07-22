Nashik: Bangladeshi Women Held for Illegal Stay with Fake Aadhaar Card

In a major crackdown, four Bangladeshi women and one local resident were sent to police custody by the Nashik District and Sessions Court on Monday, July 21, for illegally residing in India. Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 1 and Ambad Police jointly raided the Khairemal area of Amrutdham and detained Maisha Habib Sheikh (22), Nishan Mihir Sheikh (21), Jhumur Hasan Sheikh (33), and Rihana Jalil Ghazi (30), all from Bangladesh. They were found living in a room provided by Navjeet Bhavan Das (38), a local resident. The women confessed to using fake Aadhaar cards made in Surat.

Investigations revealed that the women entered India via the illegal 'donkey route' without official permissions from Bangladeshi civil authorities. They belong to districts like Piropur, Pirtpur, Joshi, and Chandipur. Further probe found that Navjeet, along with Jagdish Mistry from Surat and two other Bangladeshi nationals, facilitated their stay in Nashik. Police have registered cases under relevant sections for illegal entry and residence. Meanwhile, in a similar case in Pune, five Bangladeshi women were arrested from Budhwar Peth’s red-light area. They lacked valid documents and were found involved in sex work. Agents behind their trafficking have also been booked.