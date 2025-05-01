Nashik: Beed Man Drowns in Godavari Canal, 12 Rescued After Dam Water Release Raises Levels

A 27-year-old man from Ambejogai, Beed district, drowned in the Godavari canal near Ramkund on Tuesday night, while 10 to 12 people were rescued during the day after getting trapped due to thick hyacinth in the canal water.

The incident occurred after one thousand cusecs of water was released from Gangapur Dam for circulation to the Eklahare Thermal Power Station and Godavari canals. This sudden discharge caused the water level to rise and pushed garbage and hyacinth into the Godavari canal, making it dangerous for swimmers and devotees.

The deceased, identified as Balaji Mule, had come to Nashik with his family for religious tourism. The family visited Ramkund on Tuesday night, where Mule reportedly drowned near the Baneshwar temple. His body was recovered from Tapovan on Wednesday afternoon by lifeguards.

During the day on Tuesday, fire brigade personnel and lifeguards rescued around 10 to 12 people, including a sadhu, who were trapped in the Godapathar stretch of the canal. Due to the increased water level and spread of floating leaf vines, the area had become extremely risky. The vines, which bloomed due to polluted water, created an invisible trap for bathers.

Search and rescue efforts were led by Sanjay Kanade, in-charge of the Panchavati fire station, along with Kishore Patil, Balu Lahamge, Sandeep Jadhav, and fireman Nitin Mhaske.

Meanwhile, JCB machines have been deployed to remove the blockage near Sant Gadge Maharaj Bridge, which had caused water to disappear from parts of the canal. Sanitation workers are also clearing leaf vines stuck in the riverbed. Authorities have urged people to avoid swimming or entering the canal due to the hazardous conditions.