Nashik: Bhavali Dam Overflows as Water Levels Rise Across District

The Bhavali Dam, part of the Darna Dam group in Nashik district, is now overflowing. Meanwhile, Kadava Dam and Darna Dam are at 87.09% of their capacity, and Nandur Madhyameshwar is at 93% full. Gangapur Dam, which provides water to Nashik city, has reached 59.48% of its storage capacity.

Since the onset of the rains in June, water storage in several dams has improved, though some levels remain concerningly low. Gangapur Dam, vital for Nashik's water supply, is at 59.48% of its capacity, with the overall reservoir group at 51.20%. The district has received 389.5 mm of rainfall, which is 84.1% of the expected amount, while the Nashik division has recorded 372.8 mm, surpassing expectations at 108.3%.

A breakdown of rainfall by region:

- Igatpuri: 811.6 mm (51.8 percent)

- Nashik: 223.1 mm (61.8 percent)

- Peth: 722.9 mm (72.8 percent)

- Surgana: 722.7 mm (76.0 percent)

- Kalwan: 246.8 mm (80.2 percent)

- Trimbak: 1144.4 mm (100.2 percent)

- Sinner: 285.8 mm (114.5 percent)

- Malegaon: 286 mm (128.5 percent)

- Dindori: 427.5 mm (129 percent)

- Niphad: 249 mm (123 percent)

- Nandgaon: 285.8 mm (126.5 percent)

- Yeola: 283 mm (130 percent)

- Chandwad: 358 mm (139 percent)

- Devla: 303.7 mm (156 percent)

Despite these increases, Nashik and Igatpuri have seen the lowest rainfall and are still below average, leaving these areas in need of more rain. Peth, Surgana, and Kalwan are also experiencing below-average rainfall.

Current Water Storage in Key Dams:

- Gangapur: 59.48 percent

- Kashyapi: 40.17 percent

- Waghad: 44.14 percent

- Darna: 78.14 percent

- Bhavli: 100 percent

- Girna: 27.50 percent

- Mukne: 64.65 percent

- Palkhed: 50.38 percent

- Kadwa: 72.99 percent

- Karanjavan: 38.63 percent

- Chankapur: 47.63 percent

- Ozarkhed: 27.00 percent

- Valdevi: 39.89 percent

- Bhojpur: 32.13 percent

- Nandur Madhyameshwar: 54.47 percent

These levels highlight the varying states of water storage across the district, underscoring the need for continued rainfall to support the region's water supply.