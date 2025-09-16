Nashik: Bomb Threat at Private School in Indiranagar Turns Out to Be Hoax

A private school in Nashik's Indiranagar area received a bomb threat email in the early hours of Tuesday, September 16. The people in the area were gripped with panic after hearing the message. After receiving the call, local police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), conducted a thorough inspection of the premises for over two hours, after which it was confirmed to be a hoax.

The school administration also informed parents in a statement that the email was indeed a hoax. According to Inspector Trupti Sonawane, the Indiranagar Police Station received an email at around 2.45 p.m. sent from a fake email address, claiming that there was a bomb in the bathroom of Nasik Cambridge High School located on Vada Pathri Road.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Private school in Nashik receives bomb threat



Inspector Trupti Sonawane says, "The Indiranagar Police Station received a threat email at around 2.45 AM, sent from a fake email address, claiming there was a bomb in the bathroom of Nasik Cambridge High… pic.twitter.com/9kNJCdfyZu — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

The police informed the school administration regarding the threat and called the bomb disposal squad and conducted thorough check following standard operating procedures. "No suspicious objects were found, confirming the school is safe. The investigation is ongoing, with the cyber police station assisting in tracing the fake email address," said Sonawane.