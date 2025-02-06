Nashik: Brave Pet Dog Saves Family from Leopard Attack

The growing presence of leopards in Nashik city and its surrounding rural areas has once again sparked fear among residents. In a terrifying incident in Satpur's Tirad Shet area, a pet dog named Tarzan saved its owner and family from a leopard attack by barking loudly and scaring the wild animal away.

The incident took place on Tuesday (4th) night when Kailas Jadhav was returning to his bungalow after completing some work. Unbeknownst to him, a leopard had entered the premises and was lurking nearby, seemingly preparing to attack. However, Tarzan, who was resting outside the bungalow, sensed the danger and started barking furiously. This alerted Jadhav, who immediately realized the threat. The loud barking startled the leopard, causing it to flee into the darkness.

Jadhav, his wife, and children were just 100 meters away from the leopard at the time of the incident. Had it not been for Tarzan’s quick reaction, the situation could have turned fatal. Speaking about the terrifying encounter, Jadhav urged the forest department to install cages in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.

This incident has triggered fear among the residents of Tirad Shet and nearby areas, who have reported frequent leopard sightings. The locals are now demanding immediate action from the forest department to ensure their safety.